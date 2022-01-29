Public warned of scammers posing as police officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials are warning the public about scams where thieves are impersonating police officers over the phone.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says thieves are spoofing the department’s phone number to call victims. The victims were instructed to purchase gift cards and provide the redemption codes over the phone to avoid arrest.

Here are some tips on how to identify fake callers and avoid getting scammed.

Be wary of answering phone calls from numbers you do not recognize.

Never give out your personal information, including your social security number and banking information.

Do not send money to anybody that you do not personally know and trust, including those claiming to be law enforcement officers.

If in doubt, hang up the phone and contact the person they are claiming to be.

The Sheriff’s Department reminds the public that it does not ask for money or credit card information over the phone. If you are a victim of this scam, call the Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6100