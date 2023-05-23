GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police responded to a report of a domestic assault and threat against a 2-year-old just days before investigators say the toddler got his hands on a gun and shot himself.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker’s office last week declined to pursue the domestic violence and felonious assault case against Markus Nevills Jr. following allegations that he pointed a gun at 2-year-old Kiaire McCoy, his girlfriend’s son.

“It’s a he-said-she-said,” Becker told News 8 Tuesday.

Kiaire died Friday after a shooting at Hidden Lakes Apartments in Kentwood. In court documents, police wrote that Nevills said he left a loaded Glock 22 in between the couch cushions. He said he stopped paying attention to Kiaire while high on marijuana and “zoned out” while scrolling through his phone. The little boy shot himself. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died. Nevills was formally charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter.

Becker told News 8 Kiaire’s mother called police May 16, saying she got in a fight with Nevills. When police got to the apartment complex where the three lived, no one was there. Officers called the mother back.

“She gave an allegation that yes, there was a pointing of the gun. She indicated she had a knife, he had a gun. They kind of faced off and he put the gun to the child’s head,” Becker said.

Nevills admitted to police there was an argument but denied weapons were involved and denied that he threatened the toddler. He was not arrested.

Prosecutors did not press charges. Becker said there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward.

“There was no other witnesses, no other adults,” he said. “It was she said one thing, he said something different. So the case was denied.”

Kentwood police called Children’s Protective Services, the prosecutor said.

Becker said he found out about the domestic violence request Tuesday. Asked if the allegations called into question Nevills’ account of the shooting and if that could lead to a more severe charge, Becker said not at this point.

“We still need more,” he said. “We can’t use unsubstantiated allegations to bolster a case now. Not to say there can’t be more evidence that comes forward in the investigation as things continue.”