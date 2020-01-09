Prosecutor to release findings in deadly deputy-involved shooting

The scene of the officer-involved shooting in Gaines Township. (Nov. 24, 2019)

News 8 will be streaming the Kent County prosecutor’s news conference on woodtv.com.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office will be holding a news conference Thursday regarding the deadly deputy-involved shooting last year.

At 9 a.m. Thursday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he will announce his decision on charges in deadly Nov. 24, 2019 shooting.

Steven Forrest Saucier, 34, was shot at a home on 100th Street near Patterson Avenue in Gaines Township, west of Caledonia.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called there on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies said Saucier met them at the front door with a gun, at which point there was an altercation and Saucier pointed the gun at them.

A deputy shot at Saucier, killing him. Another deputy received minor injuries.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety handled the investigation, which is standard procedure. Then sent its findings to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

The agency confirmed two deputies responded to the home but did not elaborate on if there was a physical fight nor the injuries sustained by the other deputy.