GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor will be providing an update on possible charges in connection to a weekend altercation at a fast food Wyoming restaurant that left two teenage employees injured.

Prosecutor Chris Becker is scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday where he will provide an update on the assault charges submitted to his office. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

The altercation happened Sunday afternoon at the Burger King on 28th Street near Michael Avenue SW.

Wyoming police said a customer, David Zambrana, “acted aggressively” and attacked two teenage employees. A 17-year-old worker had to get stitches for a cut to the forehead and a 15-year-old suffered a busted jaw and broken teeth.

Zambrana told News 8 Monday he wasn’t the aggressor, claiming he was jumped by workers. Workers said they were trying to shove him out the door so they could lock him out.