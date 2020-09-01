Authorities, community leaders to discuss GR-area crime

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Law enforcement and community leaders will hold a press conference this morning to talk about crime in metro Grand Rapids.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker; Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young: representatives from the Grand Rapids Police Department; Grand Rapids Urban League President Joe Jones, who is also a Grand Rapids city commissioner; JD Chapman of Realism is Loyalty and LifeQuest Ministries Pastor Jerry Bishop will speak at 10:30 a.m. The press conference will stream live on woodtv.com.

The speakers are expected to call for more resources and community support to stop crime and violence in and around Grand Rapids.

The area has seen a slew of break-ins at auto dealerships, cellphone stores and other types of businesses this summer. The sheriff previously told News 8 that many of the suspects are teens, and that the break-ins have been hard to stop simply because of the sheer number of crimes.

It has also been an unusually violent year in Grand Rapids with 22 homicides within the city limits so far, making it one of the city’s deadliest years ever.