GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor is raising concerns after his office and local law enforcement tracked 15 threats toward schools in the past three weeks.

Out of the 15 threats law enforcement has received and investigated since the start of the school year, charges have been brought in seven cases — two of which were bomb threats.

Chris Becker, the Kent County prosecutor, told News 8 all of the threats were directed toward local schools.

In one case, a 9-year-old was found responsible for the threat.

While that child cannot be prosecuted under Michigan law, young tweens and teens could quickly find themselves in the court system, even if their threat was intended to be a joke.

In most of these cases, if the kids are found guilty, they’ll get probation. But their juvenile records are still available for courts and judges to see if they ever get in trouble again.

“It’s just making the threat, just saying it. You don’t have to intend it,” Becker said. “‘Bomb in my suitcase’ — you can’t say anything like that, you can’t joke about it. It’s not funny. Your parents are involved, your friends are involved, it’s not a fun experience.”

Kent County continues to expand the presence of school resource officers.

If kids aren’t comfortable reporting a threat to their school’s officer, Silent Observer and OK2SAY are also monitored by law enforcement to help ensure that everyone remains safe.