GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County prosecutor says he will provide updates today on two cases his office is handling: one in which a deputy shot at a car and one in which a homeowner killed an intruder.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker’s news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

Becker will discuss a case from March 18 in which a Kent County sheriff’s deputy fired his gun twice at an empty car.

The deputy, who had worked for another agency previously but was training with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department, was responding to a crash on 36th Street near Patterson Avenue in Cascade Township. He fired two shots at the crashed car. No one was in it and no one was hurt. It’s unclear why the deputy fired the shots.

Wyoming police were tasked with investigating the shooting. The deputy was placed on administrative leave while that process was underway.

Becker will also talk about a March 30 case in which a homeowner shot and killed a man who was trying to break into his home on 108th Street SW near Wilson Avenue in Byron Township.

Homeowner Al Lenhart previously told News 8 that the intruder, who had a handgun, forced his back door partway open. Lenhart said he warned the intruder he had a gun. He said the intruder started shooting at him and he returned fire. The intruder, identified as 39-year-old Christopher Worth of Middleville, died at the scene.

It’s Becker’s job to decide in both cases whether firing shots was justified or whether charges are appropriate and, if so, what charges to issue.