A rendering shows one possible concept for a proposed pedestrian bridge over 28th Street in Wyoming. (Progressive AE via city of Wyoming)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Wyoming is working to create a defined downtown area or city center after city officials secure federal and private funding.

Interim City Manager John McCarter said $16 million in federal coronavirus relief funding will go to the construction of a new pedestrian bridge across 28th Street east of Burlingame Avenue and the burying of power lines. Construction will start later this summer in the area of the now-defunct Studio 28.

“It gives people a reason to come into our community, to shop here,” McCarter said. “Some people like to live closer to that walkable, downtown area — something we don’t have right now.”

Magnus Capital Partners will present its own development plans to the city’s planning commission next month. The group, which built HOM Flats at 28th, in 2019 plans to invest an additional $65 million in mixed-used space in the same area.

“We’ve found that the city of Wyoming has a large, pent up demand amongst young professionals,” CEO Vishal Arora said. “HOM Flats at is core is a workforce housing and brand and platform.”

The pedestrian bridge will connect HOM Flats renters with Kent Trails and nearby community parks.

The additional mixed-use space will focus on renting to local businesses, Arora said.

“We believe small businesses are the cornerstone of every community,” he said. “We’ve realized there is a large, growing and new generation of local and small businesses that would really love to be highlighted.”

A centralized downtown would connect a relatively spread out urban community. McCarter said the city hopes to complete the development within five years.

“The bridge is really that marquee piece of that. It really will be a beautiful piece of architecture,” McCarter said. “Something that we can be proud of and something that we can brand for the city of Wyoming that will really be a flagship for our community.”