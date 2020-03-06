Proposal would add hotel to Gaslight Village

A rendering of a large mixed-use development, including a hotel, being proposed for East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village. (Jade Pig via city of East Grand Rapids)

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Developers have proposed a large, multibuilding, mixed-used project, including a hotel and senior living, for East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village.

The development from Jade Pig Ventures would go in between Wealthy Street and Lakeside Drive SE. One of the plots is currently a parking structure and the other a vacant lot. The new project would consist of three structures: two mixed-used buildings and a parking ramp.

>>Online: Development proposal

One of the buildings, the one on the current site of the parking structure, would stand five stories and include shops and restaurants, doctors and business offices, and a 106-room hotel.

The other one, along Lakeside Drive, would primarily house 91 senior living units, though it would also include some space for shops.

The new parking ramp would sit behind the building on Lakeside. It would contain 111 spaces.

The project will be presented to the East Grand Rapids Planning Commission at its March 11 meeting. If approved, it would take up to three years to build.