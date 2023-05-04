Construction is underway at the Ada Hotel, located on River Street near Thornapple River Drive. (May 3, 2023)

ADA, Mich. (WOOD) — Project leaders bringing a hotel to Ada say the village is the perfect spot for the space.

Ada Hotel is set to open in the spring of 2024 on River Street near Thornapple River Drive, next to Legacy Park. The 37,000-square-foot space will offer 36 hotel rooms and two restaurant concepts.

On the first floor will be the Post Tavern, a 110-seat pub. George Aquino, vice president and managing director of AHC Hospitality, told News 8 it will be the type of place families can go to after playing pickleball or after a community softball league game.

The other restaurant, Rix, will be on the third floor. Aquino said it will be a more “elevated” version of the Post Tavern and will be a fun spot for brunches. It is named after Rix Robinson, the ‘founding father of Ada.’

A rendering of Ada Hotel. (Courtesy Dixon Architecture)

A rendering of the Ada Hotel lobby. (Courtesy OTJ)

A rendering of The Post Tavern in Ada Hotel. (Courtesy OTJ)

The team is still working on developing menus and branding for the two restaurant concepts.

The hotel was formally called “Ada House,” before project leaders decided to rename it in honor of a hotel that used to be in the village.

“Ada is the perfect spot right now,” said George Aquino, vice president and managing director of AHC Hospitality, which will be operating the hotel. “It’s hungry for a hotel. There used to be a hotel here, called Ada Hotel. Thus we wanted to reestablish it in 2024 as really the epicenter and the soul of downtown Ada village. And we couldn’t think of a better spot. … We’re just so excited for this community to have a hotel.”

Construction is well underway at the hotel, which will also offer a lounge and a fitness center. Loren Crandell, the CEO of CDV5 Properties, said they’re about half way through the process and that while there’s a long way to go, they’ve made “significant progress.”

“Almost every time I come back here, every week there’s something new that we see,” Aquino said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun to see this journey through.”

Crandell said the hotel will be family-friendly and welcoming. He said the design will be “leaning towards more contemporary modern, but extremely approachable and family-friendly.”

Crandell said the hotel will bring jobs to the village and foot traffic to nearby retailers.

“Our ownership’s vision for the hotel in the village was to be the heart of Ada village,” he said. “An opportunity to bring out-of-town guests to the community, experience everything going on in Ada village and the greater township.”

Crandell and Aquino said the village has supported the project and offered great feedback.

“The community of Ada has been really great support for us, the leadership of the village has been fantastic for us,” Aquino said. “They really sense that this is part of their own, this is their hotel and we’re really thankful they’ve made it really easy for us to work with them and collaborate with them.”