GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who authorities say robbed a series of ice cream shops, including three while he was on an electronic tether, will spend years in a state prison.

Cameron Harris, 27, was sentenced Jan. 4 to between seven and 29 years in prison. The Kent County prosecutor also told News 8 that Harris would be expected to make full restitution to every place he broke into.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department said Harris burglarized a series of ice cream shops in and around Grand Rapids in the span of about a week in July 2021. A deputy had spotted Harris’ running car near one of the break-ins and later arrested him on outstanding warrants. After he was released on an electronic tether, authorities say, he broke into three more shops in a single night. When a detective checked his tether, it put him at the scene of the crimes. He was arrested again and charged.

In September of last year, Harris pleaded guilty to first-degree home invasion, conducting a criminal enterprise and conspiring to commit armed robbery causing injury. Under the terms of a plea agreement, several other charges, including several counts of breaking and entering, were dropped.