Presentation gives chance to learn the language of disability

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Learning the language of disability can help everyone communicate and interact better, and there will be an opportunity to do that this week.

The Disability Network of West Michigan will give a presentation via Zoom from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The Disability Decorum presentation will offer advice on language to use, how to engage when it may feel awkward and how to help everyone feel comfortable in your space. The event description calls it a “casual, fun conversation about the dos and don’ts of interacting with someone who lives with a disability.”

“These discussions are basically just… educating people about the history of disability and civil rights, how to interact with people with disabilities. Sometimes we find people aren’t intentionally being mean or doing things wrong, but it’s mostly that they don’t know, they’re not sure and they’re not comfortable,” said Brad Hastings, the ADA coordinator for the Disability Network.

The presentation will cover the history of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the different ways people with disabilities prefer others to discuss their challenges.

Those who are interested in participating can register online.