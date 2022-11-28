GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police detectives were still trying to determine if the moving cars struck by BBs or pellets over the weekend on U.S. 131 were chosen at random or intentionally targeted.

The shots were strong enough to shatter the driver’s side windows on each car. One struck a driver in the shoulder.

“He did have a welt on his shoulder, and thankfully they were able to pull off without having to take any evasive maneuvers or anything,” Lt. Michelle Robinson said on Monday.

The shootings happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on southbound U.S. 131 — the first near 44th Street and the second about three miles south around 76th Street.

“It was one of those things that they were caught off guard,” Robinson said. “Nobody expects to be driving down the expressway and have somebody fire any kind of firearm at them.”

In each case, the victims’ cars were in the right-hand lane when an SUV pulled alongside in the dark, she said.

“They did see what appeared to be a dark in color, they think black, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and it pulled up alongside of them and fired out the window,” Robinson said.

The victims couldn’t get a license plate number or a description of the shooter.

She said the victims didn’t know each other.

“Until we know who was involved in this, we don’t know what the intent of those individuals (is),” Robinson said. “We don’t know if it was a young person trying to pull a prank, which is really unacceptable.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 616.866.4411.