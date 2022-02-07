Powerball winner from Walker ‘overwhelmed’ after $150K payout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Walker man plans to pay off his home and complete some renovations after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize.

Joseph Bessert’s Powerball tickets matched the four white balls — 11-29-30-47-53 — in the Jan. 24 drawing. His payout multiplied to $150,000 because of the “Power Play.”

The 58-year-old man told the Michigan Lottery he likes to play the draw games online and purchased his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I bought a couple tickets while I was on the site one day and forgot that I’d purchased a Powerball ticket. When I logged in to my account and saw a notification for a $150,000 prize, I was shocked and overwhelmed. I woke my wife up right away to tell her and neither of us could sleep that night,” Bessert said in a Michigan Lottery news release.

