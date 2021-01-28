Power work postponed over customers’ concerns about outage

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy is holding off on an upgrade that would have required it to shut off power to a Wyoming mobile home park, citing cold weather.

The outage that was scheduled to happen between about 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday and would have affected about 430 customers at Ferrand Estates. People who live in Ferrand Estates told News 8 Wednesday they were worried about being without power for so long as temperatures were expected to drop into the teens.

On Thursday, Consumers sent out a notice to customers that it will be postponing the outage “to ensure your service is not affected when you need it most.”

The Jackson-based utility company has not yet scheduled exactly when the work will be done, but expects it to be in the spring. It said residents would be notified when a date and time is set.

Some utility work will happen to get a nearby business customer online, but no one else should be affected by it.

