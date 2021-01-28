Power work postponed over customers’ concerns about outage

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy is holding off on an upgrade that would have required it to shut off power to a Wyoming mobile home park, citing cold weather.

The outage that was scheduled to happen between about 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday and would have affected about 430 customers at Ferrand Estates. People who live in Ferrand Estates told News 8 Wednesday they were worried about being without power for so long as temperatures were expected to drop into the teens.

On Thursday, Consumers sent out a notice to customers that it will be postponing the outage “to ensure your service is not affected when you need it most.”

Can confirm 👍 Bitter cold in Friday's forecast caused us to postpone the work and outage we had planned. Work to connect adjoining new business customer on 44th Street will continue, and work to upgrade service for this neighborhood will be rescheduled this spring. https://t.co/7R03FWE9Sy — Consumers Energy (@ConsumersEnergy) January 28, 2021

The Jackson-based utility company has not yet scheduled exactly when the work will be done, but expects it to be in the spring. It said residents would be notified when a date and time is set.

Some utility work will happen to get a nearby business customer online, but no one else should be affected by it.