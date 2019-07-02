Power outages in West Michigan after thunderstorm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A few thousand Consumers Energy customers in West Michigan lost power Tuesday evening as thunderstorms rolled through the region.

Storm Team 8 says the storm was powerful enough to produce 65 mph winds at times.

Outages were scattered, but Kent County had the highest number with about 3,300 customers affected. Across the state, some 7,400 customers were without service.

Here are some of those outages broken down by county as of about 8 p.m.:

Ionia County: 451

Montcalm County: 471

Muskegon County: 375

Ottawa County: 439

some pretty potent gusts with that storm. pic.twitter.com/KPIoVL4K9P — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) July 2, 2019

According to Consumers’ interactive outage map, it looked like power was expected to be restored to just about everyone in West Michigan by late Tuesday night.

