Power line downed by tree cutter in Walker

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters on Texas Street in Bristolwood Drive in Walker after a man working on a tree accidentally brought down a power line. (Oct. 3, 2018)

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters Wednesday rescued a tree cutter after he inadvertently brought down a power line.

It happened on Texas Street near Bristolwood Drive in Walker. Firefighters said the man cut a branch that brought down a high-voltage line.

He was freed shortly after 5 p.m. and checked out by EMTs at the scene, but was not injured.

With the line carrying 46,000 volts, Walker Fire Department Lt. Dean England said the man is lucky to be alive.

Consumers Energy said the downed line affected only two customers. Their service was restored before 5:45 p.m.