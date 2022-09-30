GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons will be conducting a post-election audit of Gaines Township Precinct 8.

This audit comes after charges were filed against James Donald Holkeboer for allegedly tampering with an Electronic Poll Book computer used in the August 2022 Primary. If convicted, he could face up to nine years in prison and $6,000 in fines.

Holkeboer allegedly inserted the USB after the files in the electronic poll book had already been saved in the precinct’s authorized, encrypted system device, which had been sealed in a certified container, as is normal procedure.

“While this incident had no impact on the election, Kent County Clerk/Register of Deeds Lisa Posthumus Lyons is conducting a post-election audit of Gaines Township, Precinct 8, including a hand-tally of the paper ballots to reaffirm the results and reassure voters,” a press release said.

The post-election audit begins on Tuesday and goes until it is complete.

To read Posthumus Lyons’ statement about the illegal election activity of the August 2022 Primary Election, click here.