Cascade Township gun store broken into again

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Cascade Township gun store has been targeted by burglars for the second time in as many months.

Kent County deputies say an alarm alerted them to a possible break-in at Barracks 616 just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they found a glass window smashed in a lobby area of the building, which is located at 5740 Foremost Drive, near Kraft Avenue and 28th Street SE.

A store employee confirmed the break-in to News 8. However, it appears nothing was stolen this time.

Last month, thieves broke into Barracks 616 and stole 23 guns. The store was also hit by thieves in 2017, when more then a dozen weapons went missing.

Stay with News 8 for updates.