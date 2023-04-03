Authorities investigate at a house on Buchanan Avenue in Wyoming on Friday, March 31, 2023.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Friday morning shooting in Wyoming that left two people dead has been ruled a murder-suicide, Wyoming police have announced.

On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said the medical examiner’s office has determined that the shooting was a “homicide followed by a suicide.”

Wyoming police said Luis Gonzales, 30, shot and killed Andrew Gil, 25, before turning the gun on himself. During the investigation, officers learned that they were related and believe that there was an argument before the shooting.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at a house on Buchanan Avenue SW between 28th and 32nd streets.

Officers found Gonzales shot dead in the driveway and Gils inside a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.