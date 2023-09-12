WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers are trying to get an assault suspect out of an apartment in Walker, according to the police chief.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers with the Walker Police Department responded to Apple Ridge Apartments at Manzana Court off of Lake Michigan Drive for a report of a stabbing. Responding officers arrived to find a 33-year-old woman who had been stabbed multiple times, according to Walker Police Department Chief Keith Mankel. They gave her first aid then took her to the hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the victim and the suspect know each other but detectives are still investigating.

Wyoming police’s tactical team and deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were on scene working to secure the apartment and building. Witnesses told officers the suspect was likely still in the building.

“A lot of it is precautionary. This is a serious crime. So we take every step to protect the surrounding apartments — they’ve been evacuated. Also to protect our officers. So right now we do believe … from what information we have from witnesses, that the suspect is still in the apartment. So we are taking every precaution to try to end this thing peacefully if he is in there,” said Mankel.

Apartments in the same building were evacuated and a nearby school, Cummings Elementary, went on lockdown, Mankel said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walker Police Department at 616.791.6887 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.