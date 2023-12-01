WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was arrested after stabbing a woman in Walker.

The Walker Police Department said shortly after 12 a.m. Friday, it received a report of an assault in the hallway of an apartment building at The Orchards, located near the intersection of 4 Mile Road and Alpine Avenue.

When officers arrived, the police department said they found a 33-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

A man was taken into custody, and a second woman was arrested for outstanding warrants.

Their names have not been released, and it’s unknown what led to the stabbing.