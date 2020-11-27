Police: Woman dies after being shot while walking

Police investigate a shooting near Burton Street SW and Alba Avenue SW in Wyoming on Nov. 27, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 34-year-old woman was shot and killed while walking down a sidewalk in Wyoming.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday on Burton Street SW near Alba Avenue SW.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police investigate a shooting near Burton Street SW and Alba Avenue SW in Wyoming on Nov. 27, 2020.

After the shooting, the suspect ran away, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

Police say the suspect is a man between 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and a blue mask.

Detectives are still working on learning what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7366 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.