Police warn of thefts at White Pine Trail parking lots

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are reminding the public not to store valuables in their vehicles in plain sight after a series of smash-and-grab thefts at parking lots along the White Pine Trail in Kent County.

The thefts happened at the 12 Mile Road and Russell Street lots in Algoma Township northeast of Rockford, according to a post from the Algoma Township and Public Safety Facebook page.

The thieves either smashed in the vehicles’ side windows or removed the covers from pickup truck beds, authorities said.

Drivers should park in highly visible spots, like those close to the road. Valuables should be locked in the trunk or another compartment.

Police will be patrolling the lots more frequently. Anyone who experiences a theft should contact Algoma Township Public Safety at 616.632.6100.