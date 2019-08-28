Police up patrols at Godfrey-Lee after suspicious incident

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are adding more officers in and around Godfrey-Lee schools after a suspicious driver reportedly offered candy and a ride to a group of students.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday as the students were walking to school.

Police say a man backing up his van had a non-confrontational interaction with the students about who should cross the sidewalk first. During that conversation, police say the van driver reportedly offered students candy and a ride to school.

The students continued walking without any issues from the driver.

While police are not sure what the driver’s intent was, they’re increasing police presence in and around the district shortly before school starts and lets out for the day.

Students are also encouraged to walk in groups, wear reflective clothing, use sidewalks and crosswalks and contact a loved one when they safely arrive at school.

Wyoming police say the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact officers at 616.530.7300.