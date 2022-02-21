Police: Two people randomly stabbed at Wyoming Meijer

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were randomly stabbed at a Meijer in Wyoming, police say.

It happened around 8 p.m. inside the Meijer store on Clyde Park Avenue near US-131.

Police on scene of a stabbing at the Meijer on Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming on Feb. 21, 2022.

The two people who were stabbed were brought to a local hospital with injuries that appear to be minor, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety told News 8. It said the stabbing was random. Police say they it is not known why the victims were targeted.

A Wyoming Department of Public Safety spokesperson said it is currently an active threat, and is asking the public to be cautious. No arrests have been made.

Officers are still on scene as police work to track down the suspect, who ran away from the scene before police got there, WDPS said in a release.

The suspect is described as a Black man who was wearing a red beanie hat, a camouflage coat, black tactical-style pants and black boots. He was last seen with a large knife, police say.

If you see the suspect, call 911 and do not approach him, police say.

Surveillance photos of the stabbing suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact WDPS at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org. (Courtesy Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.