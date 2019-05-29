Police: Teen may have been racing before crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say it’s possible the teenager that caused a car crash in Wyoming was racing another vehicle.

The crash, which sent debris flying into the New Beginnings Restaurant, happened around 1:20 p.m. Sunday on Chicago Drive east of Burlingame Avenue.

Police say a 16-year-old who goes to Godfrey-Lee Public Schools was driving a Ford Mustang recklessly, weaving in and out of traffic. The driver then lost control and hit a minivan, authorities say.

On Wednesday, police released three images related to the crash. Two of them show a vehicle that might have been involved in the event leading to the crash. The third image is a generic picture of an early 2000s Lexus GS 300, which appears to be like the car they are looking for, police say.

Police say they are trying to identify the vehicle in the photos and the person who was driving it. Authorities say it’s possible this second vehicle was racing the teen before the crash.

In Sunday’s crash, the teenager was seriously hurt, and two other people suffered less severe injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.