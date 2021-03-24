Police: Teen injured in shooting in Wyoming

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are investigating after a teen was shot and injured Tuesday night.

Police say the 17-year-old from Grand Rapids who was shot showed up at a local hospital around 9 p.m. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Greenfield Avenue SE south of Chicago Drive. They have not yet explained what led up to it.

There was no word of an arrest Wednesday.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

