WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is in custody after a Friday afternoon standoff in Walker.

Dispatch said that Walker police officers were sent to a home near the intersection of Cornelia Avenue NW and McCarty Street NW.

It is unclear what the standoff is related to, but News 8 has been told that the case is out of Wyoming.

One person has been taken into custody, a News 8 crew at the scene said. It’s unknown if police are looking for anyone else.

Cornelia Avenue NW is closed at Ferris Street NW.

Scene of a standoff in Walker on May 27, 2022. (Courtesy of Bill Richards)

Neighbors told News 8 that they were evacuated from their homes.

This story is developing. New 8 will update with more information once it is released.