EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police want to remind families about Halloween safety tips ahead of trick-or-treating this weekend.

Officer Troy Brown said the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety will have additional squad cars out patrolling to help regulate speeders and deter petty crime.

“Slow down. That’s the biggest thing,” Brown said. “We know that not everyone is going to follow the rules as far as crossing at the crosswalks. Just be aware that there are people running all over the place, so don’t be in a hurry. Take your time. Let everyone get home safely that night.”

Police are reminding kids and families to only cross at designated areas, wear light-colored clothing or keep a flashlight handy and check candy before eating it.

“Look at it, make sure it hasn’t been tampered with,” he said.

It’s unlikely for something to be wrong with Halloween candy, but police say it’s better to be safe than sorry. If things look off, Brown said to just throw it out.

Dr. David Rzeszutko with Priority Health said families with food sensitivities should examine bite-size candy labels because they may contain different ingredients than full-size counterparts. He also suggested that families ration candy over time and perhaps even create a trade system where parents will exchange a toy or special game for candy.

Homes may put out teal pumpkins to show they have allergen-free treats. According to Food Allergy Research and Education, 1 in 13 children live with food allergies. Its Teal Pumpkin Project works to make Halloween fun and safe for everyone.