Police seek witness in Wyoming assault

Police are looking for a woman who they say witnessed an assault on Aug. 4, 2021.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Wyoming are asking for the public’s help in finding a witness in an August assault.

The incident happened Aug. 4 at around 3:40 a.m. on Burton Street SW near Huizen Avenue SW.

Authorities said a 38-year-old man of Wyoming was found unconscious. He was taken to the hospital for emergency surgery with severe life-threatening head trauma, they said.

Investigators are now asking for help in identifying a woman who they say witnessed the assault. They described her as having long, dark hair. Photos of her were provided to police from a nearby business and a separate witness.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.