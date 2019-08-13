Police seek tips in search of Lowell man

An undated courtesy photo of Austin Goebel of Lowell.

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowell police are turning to the community for help in tracking down a missing Lowell man last seen Sunday.

Family members say 23-year-old Austin Goebel has mental health issues and it’s very unusual for him to wander off, which is why they’re worried for his welfare and safety.

Relatives say they’re trying to coordinate a search team to comb through the dense, sprawling woods surrounding Goebel’s home.

Goebel is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Lowell police at 616.897.7123.