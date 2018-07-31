1 hospitalized in Kentwood stabbing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The scene of a stabbing on July 31, 2018 in Kentwood, Mich.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized after a stabbing in Kentwood Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Arbor Lane SE near 48th Street SE.

The Kentwood Police Department says officers were called there to find a man with a stab wound to his upper arm. He underwent surgery at an area hospital and was listed in stable condition later Tuesday.

Police say the suspect is a juvenile girl. She was found elsewhere and taken into custody. Authorities haven't released her name, nor have they said what charges she could face.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were not released Tuesday afternoon.