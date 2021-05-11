Police seek suspect in Wyoming cellphone store robbery

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they are searching for a man who robbed a cellphone store in Wyoming Tuesday evening.

The robbery happened around 6:25 p.m. at the Verizon cellphone store on Byron Center Avenue SW just north of M-6.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety says a man implied to workers that he had a gun. It’s unclear if the suspect actually had a weapon.

The suspect took off in a silver sedan with cash and phones. A description of the man has not yet been released.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

