Police seek public’s help to find missing Kentwood man

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public to help locate a missing Kentwood man who suffers from dementia.

Wesley Tate, 65, left his adult foster care home on Thursday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., police say.

Tate was last seen wearing khaki pants and a long-sleeved brown shirt in the area of Londenderry Dr. and 52nd St. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 300 pounds.

Tate, who also has diabetes, does not know how to use public transportation and does not have access to a car.

If you see him or have any information, call Kentwood police at 616.698.6580.