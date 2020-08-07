Police seek public’s help to find missing Kentwood man

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Weskey Tate (courtesy photo)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public to help locate a missing Kentwood man who suffers from dementia.

Wesley Tate, 65, left his adult foster care home on Thursday afternoon between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., police say.

Tate was last seen wearing khaki pants and a long-sleeved brown shirt in the area of Londenderry Dr. and 52nd St. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 300 pounds.

Tate, who also has diabetes, does not know how to use public transportation and does not have access to a car.

If you see him or have any information, call Kentwood police at 616.698.6580.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 