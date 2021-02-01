Police seek person of interest after Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have released the name of a man who was found shot and killed in Wyoming early Sunday.

He was Davion Shacorey Lee, 22, of Grand Rapids, police said Monday.

Lee discovered dead in a car on 36th Street between Byron Center and Burlingame avenues around 4:30 a.m. Sunday after officers got a report of an injured man.

Investigators also announced Monday they are looking for a person of interest in the case, identifying him as 21-year-old Brian Lamont Ashley Jr.

Ashley was not labeled a suspect, nor does he currently face any charges, but police say they “have reason to believe he is involved” and that he’s ducking them. Police said Ashley may be armed and dangerous. Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call them at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.