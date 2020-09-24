Police seek missing Kentwood teen last seen in Wyoming

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood police are asking for help in finding a missing teenage girl.

Police say Jenaya Alexa Basaldua, 14, was last seen Wednesday while attending Kelloggsville High School in Wyoming.

Jenaya was supposed to ride the bus to her home in Kentwood after school but did not show up.

Jenaya is described as 5-foot-4 weighing about 120 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and has brown eyes. She last last seen wearing a maroon hoodie or a white and red t-shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.