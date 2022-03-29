WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a suspect they say tried to rob a jewelry store in Wyoming but fled the scene before police arrived.

It happened on Thursday around 4:50 p.m. at a jewelry store in a strip mall on S Division Avenue near 34th Street SW. Workers at family-owned Romero’s Jewelry told police that a man came in the store, set a bag on the counter and ordered an employee to put all the jewelry in his bag. He had a handgun. Another employee then told the man that police had been called and were on their way.

The man left on foot before he could take any jewelry, police say.

According to Wyoming Police, witnesses described the suspect as a 5’6” to 5’7” Hispanic man who could be anywhere from mid-20’s to 40s in age. He was wearing a blue “Los Angeles” baseball hat, a dark-colored coat over a blue hooded sweatshirt, a light blue surgical mask, and sunglasses. Surveillance cameras at the store caught images of him.









The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is still investigating the robbery. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.