Police seek help in finding suspect vehicle in home invasion

Two photos of a vehicle suspected to be used in a home invasion in Wyoming. (Courtesy: Wyoming Police Department)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Wyoming are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pickup truck that may be connected to a home invasion.

They say the home invasion happened on July 11 near South Division Avenue and Jean Street SW.

A couple in their 90s told police that two men who said they were “electric company workers” asked to come inside their home to check the fuse box.

The couple found the men suspicious and denied them entry, but the two men forced themselves into the home and walked into rooms looking for valuables. The men left the home after the couple said they would call police.

The suspects have been described as white men between the ages of 25 and 30, wearing masks.

Wyoming police released photos of a white pickup truck they believe was used by the suspects.

Anyone with information can contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.