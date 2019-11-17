Police seek help in finding missing man in danger

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking help in finding a missing man that they say is in danger. He was last seen in Kentwood.

The Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for Jacob Thomas Toth, 22. He was last seen Saturday near 60th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue around 8 p.m. He did not have a coat, money or a phone.

He is described as around 6 feet and 200 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes. Toth is also missing his left hand.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and beige pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580.