Police seek 3rd suspect in cellphone store robbery in Kent Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested in Grand Rapids and a third suspect had not yet been found after an attempted cellphone store robbery in Byron Township, authorities say.

Kent County deputies responded Sunday around 2 p.m. to the Verizon store on 84th Street SW just west of US-131.

After the attempted robbery, the suspects left in a vehicle, going east on 84th Street. A description of the suspect vehicle was given as well as license plate information.

The vehicle was found on Grand Rapids’ southeast side near Garden Street and Cass Avenue. The vehicle pulled into a driveway near Hall Street and Cass Avenue then three people got out and took off on foot.

Two people were arrested. Another suspect had not yet been located.

Anyone with information can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.235.