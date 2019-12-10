Police seek 2 in connection to thefts at Kent, Ottawa stores

Surveillance photos of two suspect wanted in connection to several thefts at Ulta Beauty stores in Kent and Ottawa counties.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who stole colognes and perfumes from several stores in Kent and Ottawa counties.

Tuesday, the Walker Police Department said officers are searching for the two people who stole items from several Ulta Beauty stores.

The suspects would enter the stores with large bags, put several bottles of colognes and perfumes in their bags then leave without paying, according to a WPD news release.

The first suspect is described as a man in his mid to late 20s, around 6-foot, 190 pounds with a thin build and short hair.

He was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, black sweatpants, a white wristwatch and dark blue, low-cut basketball shoes. The suspect was carrying a black or dark blue leather bag with brown straps.

The second suspect is described as a woman in her late 20s, around 5-foot-6 with a medium build. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored knit winter hat, gray hoodie with “SENIOR 17” on the front, jeans, brown boots and used a TJ MAXX shopping bag.

The suspect drove away in a small gray car, possibly a Ford Focus, according to WPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bailey on the WPD tip line at 616.791.6788 or call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345, reference incident #19-12195.