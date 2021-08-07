Police searching for endangered Kentwood man

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for help in finding a missing and endangered man from Kentwood.

Tommie Jefferson, 76, was last seen Friday at a Detroit casino, the Kentwood Police Department said in a release.

Jefferson has dementia and is considered endangered, KPDS said.

He is described as a Black man around 6 foot tall with a slim build, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue Chicago Bulls shirt, a white dress hat, gray sweat shorts and black flip flops.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580.