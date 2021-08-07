Police searching for endangered Kentwood man

Kent County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A photo of Tommie Jefferson. (Courtesy Kentwood Police Department)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for help in finding a missing and endangered man from Kentwood.

Tommie Jefferson, 76, was last seen Friday at a Detroit casino, the Kentwood Police Department said in a release.

Jefferson has dementia and is considered endangered, KPDS said.

He is described as a Black man around 6 foot tall with a slim build, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue Chicago Bulls shirt, a white dress hat, gray sweat shorts and black flip flops.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links