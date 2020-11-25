LIVE: Police hold briefing on Kent County robbery incidents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for suspects in a cellphone store robbery in Gaines Township and believe they were also involved in a “robbery in progress” in Grand Rapids shortly after.

The situation started around 7:45 p.m. at the T-Mobile cellphone store on Kalamazoo Avenue SE near 68th Street SE in Gaines Township.

The suspects were then tracked to an area near Alpine Avenue NW and 9th Avenue NW in Grand Rapids where authorities say they interrupted a robbery in progress.

One person was taken into custody. Other suspects may still be in the area, authorities say.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area.

News 8 will provide updates as we learn more.