Police search for driver in deadly Kentwood hit-and-run

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in Kentwood.

The Kentwood Police Department said it happened around 7:40 a.m. Thursday in front of the Pheasant Ridge Apartments on 32nd Street SE near the intersection of Breton Road SE.

No description of the vehicle was available Thursday morning.

Police have not released the name of the woman who was killed.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call the Kentwood Police Department at 616.698.6580 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.