Police search for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Wyoming

A surveillance photo of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Wyoming on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released surveillance photos of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Wyoming last week.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, on 32nd Street near the intersection of Badger Avenue SW.

An undated courtesy photo of Kenneth Turpeau.

Kenneth Turpeau, 62, of Wyoming, was injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The vehicle that hit Turpeau did not stop at the scene. Investigators believe the car to be similar to a late 2000s Honda Pilot, Ford Escape or Mercury Mariner.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance to please provide any information that will help with the investigation and to provide answers for Mr. Turpeau’s family who are having to deal with this tragic loss,” the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a news release Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.