WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for two boys after they were taken by their father, who police say suffers from mental illness.

An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for 4-year-old Adonis Ezell and 1-year-old Amir Ezell, who were last seen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Burlingame Avenue SW between 28th and Porter streets in Wyoming.

Adonis is described as being around 3 feet tall and 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing Spiderman shoes with red and white socks.

Amir is described as being around 2 feet tall and 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green onesie with red and white socks.

An undated courtesy photo of Jacobus Lamont Ezell. (Wyoming Department of Public Safety)

The suspect is Jacobus Lamont Ezell, 25, who is described as being around 6 feet and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His hair was described as being styled in “half-afro and half-twists.” He was last seen wearing black pants, white shoes and no shirt.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute Tuesday morning. Investigators learned that after assaulting his girlfriend, the suspect left on foot with her two children and baby stroller.

Ezell is the children’s biological father but does not have custody. WDPS said it’s concerned for the safety of the children because the suspect is reported to have a mental disorder.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.