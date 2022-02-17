Police: Rockford can thieves caught red-handed

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were caught stealing returnable cans from a Rockford community organization, police say.

The Rockford Band Boosters, Rockford Rotary Club and the Rockford Lions Club had trailers set up throughout the city to raise money by collecting returnable cans. Several hundred dollars in cans have been taken.

“Right now, we’re just going to hope that it doesn’t happen again. And we’re hoping our community members kind of come together and keep an eye out. Not only are they taking it from these different organizations, they’re taking it from our community at this point,” Kim Neveau, the president of the Rockford Lions Club, told News 8 on Monday.

On Wednesday, a Rockford officer saw a suspect vehicle parked in the Great Lakes Ace Hardware lot while people were trying to steal cans from a can drive trailer, the Rockford Department of Public Safety said in a Thursday release.

Two people were arrested, police say. RDPS believes they are also responsible for the previous thefts.

Police say they were using a stolen vehicle, which will be returned to its Ionia County owner.

A Greenville man has been charged with stolen property receiving and concealing a motor vehicle and larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000, and a Gowen woman has been charged with larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford police at 616.866.9557.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Rockford Lions and Rockford Rotary are hosting a community can drive to benefit the Rockford High School Band. It will happen at the parking lot of the Great Lakes Ace Hardware, located at 643 Northland Dr. NE.

The band is raising money to fund a trip to the Rose Bowl Parade.

“We are disappointed that someone would steal from our students and community as we raise money for our trip to the Rose Parade,” Rockford Bands has said in a statement to News 8 on Monday. “Thank you to our community for their support and concern.”

More information can be found on the Rockford Lions Facebook page.