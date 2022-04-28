GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A deputy was shot in the hand in Cutlerville while trying to arrest a homicide suspect, sources say.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of the 500 block of Sunbrook Street SE, near the intersection of 76th Street and Eastern Avenue in Gaines Township.

Sources confirm to News 8 that deputies were trying to arrest a homicide suspect when a deputy was shot in the hand.

The suspect is now in custody, sources say.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office on the scene at Sunbrook Street in Gaines Township on April 28, 2022.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office on the scene at Sunbrook Street in Gaines Township on April 28, 2022.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office in a tweet said it is conducting an investigation and that it will be providing an update later.

The area around Sunbrook Street SE is blocked off.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.