GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A deputy was shot in the hand in Cutlerville while trying to arrest a homicide suspect, sources say.
It happened around 2 p.m. in the area of the 500 block of Sunbrook Street SE, near the intersection of 76th Street and Eastern Avenue in Gaines Township.
Sources confirm to News 8 that deputies were trying to arrest a homicide suspect when a deputy was shot in the hand.
The suspect is now in custody, sources say.
Kent County Sheriff’s Office in a tweet said it is conducting an investigation and that it will be providing an update later.
The area around Sunbrook Street SE is blocked off.
This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.