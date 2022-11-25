KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in Kentwood Friday.

It happened on Witchita Drive at CityLine Apartments in the area of S. Division Avenue and 52nd Street SE.

Police on the scene confirmed to News 8 one person, a male, was killed. That person’s name and age weren’t immediately released.

Police did not immediately release any information about a suspect.

Dispatchers said the call of a shooting came in around 8:30 p.m. News 8 saw Kentwood police and Kent County Sheriff’s Department cruisers still at the scene at 11 p.m.

Neighbors told News 8 they did not hear shots but saw a car speed away, after which police arrived.